Alia Bhatt On Dealing With Separation Anxiety When Away From Daughter Raha: 'It's Never Easy'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt opened up about how she deals with anxiety and also opened up about feeling 'separation anxiety' for her daughter Raha Kapoor. On Sunday (December 17), Alia conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and answered several questions posted by fans and her well wishers.

During the interactive session, a user asked, "How do you deal with anxiety?" To this, Alia replied, "We all have certain things that might trigger our anxiety - for example I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over.. but it took me a long while to understand that.. so prior to any of these moments I just try and be aware of it and if it's too much I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel."

She added, "Trying to control how you feel sometimes does more harm than good. Also speak to someone who you can trust! It helps."

Replying to another user who asked if she still feels 'separation anxiety' for Raha, Alia stated, "It's never easy leaving her. But I guess that'll take a while to change. Knowing she's with family even when I'm away makes me feel less guilty somehow."

Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia often talk about their daughter at media gatherings or TV shows.

Earlier in November, the duo celebrated their daughter's first birthday and hosted an intimate bash at their residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She has now joined hands with Vasan Bala for Jigra, which will be produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.