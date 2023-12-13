Alia Bhatt Goes Rani Pink For Best Friend's Mehendi Ceremony: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt channeled her 'Everything In Rani Pink' energy as she turned bridesmaid for her best friend and turned up for a mehendi ceremony

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

A radiant picture, Rani poses with her bride-to-be sporting a wide grin

The bride-to-be showers flowers for the camera

Alia poses with her solid gang of girls, who've been with her since childhood

The Heart of Stone actress opted for neutral make-up, sporting pink flushed cheeks and dusty-rose lip colour

From the looks of it, she did not apply any eyeliner but instead settled for lengthy lashes and full brows

