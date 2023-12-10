Alia Bhatt Serves Boss Babe Supremacy In A Blush Pink Pantsuit

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 10, 2023
On December 10, Alia Bhatt attended an event in Bandra, Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt stunned in a pink suit and gave us major boss lady vibes.
Styled by Ami Patel, Alia Bhatt's blush pink blazer and trousers were from the fashion label Gabriela Hearst.
Alia Bhatt's Stephanie blazer in silk wool with linen is worth ₹1,82,651, while her linen pants are priced at ₹90,908.
Alia Bhatt opted for a minimal and small earring. She also wore several finger rings.
Alia Bhatt opted for effortlessly gorgeous soft waves.
For makeup, Alia Bhatt opted for a subtle look that consisted of a pink-toned nude lip and rouge on the cheeks.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Jigra and Jee Le Zaraa.
