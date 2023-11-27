PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt Looks Chic As She Slips Into A Black-Draped Gown At Awards Show In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 27, 2023
On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared several photos from a recent event.
Photo Via Instagram
For the star-studded event, Alia Bhatt stunned in a black draped gown by French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent
Alia Bhatt was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Filmfare night."
At at awards, Alia Bhatt won Best Actor for her film Darlings, which was released in 2022.
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also accompanied at the award ceremony.
Alia Bhatt also posed with her Darlings co-star Vijay Varma, who was dressed in a blue velvet suit.
Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she posed with Darlings director Jasmeet K. Reen.
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh in the lead.
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Jigra, which is directed by Vasant Bala and will release on 27th September 2024.
