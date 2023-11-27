Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor & Other Celebs Ooze Glamour At Awards Show In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 27, 2023

Bollywood celebs queued up at a star-studded awards show in Mumbai on Sunday night. Alia Bhatt looked classy in a black gown with her signature golden hoops

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Alia was accompanied by sister Shaheen Bhatt at the event, who too wore a flowy gown with a hint of shimmer

Sonam Kapoor once again proved why she has earned the 'fashionista' tag in Bollywood as she sashayed in wearing a purple off-shoulder gown with black boots and gloves

Jackky Shroff played it safe in a black bandhgala and white pyjamas, and he was seen carrying a plant, as usual

Dia Mirza made heads turn in a floral gown with a plunging neckline and a dramatic trail

Manoj Bajpayee went for the classic monochrome look in a white suit and black pants

Karishma Tanna exuded boss lady vibes in a black co-ord set and shiny pair of stilettoes

Manushi Chhillar looked like the perfect girl next door in a little black dress, which she paired with a crisp white shirt and tie

Rajkummar Rao opted for an all-black look with just a tinge of white at the collar and pockets

Rashika Madan was seen wearing the viral 'mouse colour' and she paired her outfit with chunky golden accessories

Konkona Sen Sharma glowed in a black body-hugging gown with a dramatic white shoulder

Vijay Varma walked down the red carpet in a velvet pantsuit and made sure to steal the limelight

Shruti Haasan wore a glitzy golden corset top with a black floor-length skirt

