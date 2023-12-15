Alia Bhatt Embraces The Laddoo Pila Vibes At Best Friend's Wedding Ceremony: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 15, 2023

Alia Bhatt took on the role of a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding and she has been serving us some serious fashion inspiration

The actress adorned herself in a net saree with yellow tones, showcasing bird motifs along the border

She paired the saree with a blouse that had narrow sleeves and a deep neckline

She kept her make-up dewy with a nude lip. For accessories, she opted for pearl-sapphire set comprising of choker and earrings

However, the highlight of her look is the hairstyle, which carried yellow ribbons and were braided

As per her story, Alia exclaimed the festivities to embrace the Laddoo Pila season

