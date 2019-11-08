Alia Bhatt is a sunkissed beauty in this recent picture from her Los Angeles vacay

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the Ooty schedule of her forthcoming film Sadak 2, and it was time for a break. The actor took off for Los Angeles, and is chilling with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor right now. She keeps sharing glimpses of her holiday, but this one picture has us stuck!

The actress shared a glimpse of her 'soup' date with her manager Grishma and captioned it "potato and leek."

Grishma, on her own Instagram, re-shared the post with these words: "Soupmate, soulmate same thing."