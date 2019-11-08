Alia Bhatt is a sunkissed beauty in this recent picture from her Los Angeles vacay

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the Ooty schedule of her forthcoming film Sadak 2, and it was time for a break. The actor took off for Los Angeles, and is chilling with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor right now. She keeps sharing glimpses of her holiday, but this one picture has us stuck!
The actress shared a glimpse of her 'soup' date with her manager Grishma and captioned it "potato and leek."
Grishma, on her own Instagram, re-shared the post with these words: "Soupmate, soulmate same thing."
Also in another picture from her vacation, Alia is seen posing in a white and blue summer dress and a pair of pencil hills. In her white goggles and blue sling bag, the look is as chic as it could get. Mom Soni Razdan was quick to drop hearts in the comments section.
Alia, who was last seen in Dharma Production’s multi-starrer Kalank, is also awaiting the release of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji‘s film pairing her with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.
Sadak 2, the sequel of Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt‘s cult film Sadak, marks the father-daughter duo’s first association and also stars Bhatt’s elder daughter Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is slated to release on 10th July 2020.
