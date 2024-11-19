Ali Merchant Talks About Pressure To Conform To Traditional Masculine Expectations On International Men's Day: 'There Have Been Moments...' (Exclusive)

Ali Merchant has made a name for himself in the entertainment world. Over the years, Ali has been a part of several successful shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sadda Haq among others. The actor also went ahead to be a part of reality show Lockk Up.

Read Also TV Actor Ali Merchant Marries For The Third Time With Andleeb Zaidi

Therefore, on Tuesday too, i.e on the occasion of International Men's Day, Ali Merchant shared a progressive message. The actor has now urged the entertainment world to embrace men who are vulnerable and emotional. He explained that while men are often presented as 'stoic, dominant, or emotionally distant' on our television screens, it might not be the same in real life. Ali mentioned that the showbiz has the power to change people's perceptions and therefore, one must now try to show beyond the narratives which have been shown for years.

"The entertainment industry has immense power to influence perceptions. By showcasing diverse male characters who embrace vulnerability, empathy, and emotional expression, it can challenge outdated stereotypes. Stories that depict men balancing strength with sensitivity or breaking away from the “provider” narrative can inspire real-world change," he said.

Read Also TV Actor Ali Merchant To Marry Girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi In Lucknow Next Month

Ali further shed light on some of the common misconceptions about men and expressed that even they can be emotional. "One common misconception is that men don’t feel emotions as deeply or shouldn’t express them. Another is that masculinity is tied to dominance or physical strength. In reality, men are just as multifaceted as anyone else, and these stereotypes limit their growth and connections," he added.

Ali recalled how he has also been repeatedly asked to 'keep emotions in check'. Talking about how he dealt with it, the actor added, "I’ve faced the challenge of maintaining authenticity while navigating these pressures. Over time, I learned to embrace my individuality and surround myself with people who value honesty over image."

"There have been moments where I felt the need to “tough it out” in silence during difficult times because showing vulnerability might have been perceived as weakness. One instance was during a personal setback, but I found strength in opening up to close friends and mentors, which not only helped me heal but also strengthened my relationships," he concluded.