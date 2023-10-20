TV Actor Ali Merchant To Marry Girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi In Lucknow Next Month

Television actor Ali Merchant is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend, Hyderabad-based model Andleeb Zaidi, next month. A couple of weeks back, Ali made his relationship with Andleeb official. He shared an adorable post on Instagram and expressed his love for his girlfriend.

The couple is all set to tie the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends on November 2 in Lucknow.

Ali told ETimes, "We have been planning the wedding together. We shopped for our outfits which will be colour-coordinated. I had to make a few visits to Lucknow where we will get married. We will also have a reception in Mumbai after Diwali."

Andleeb is originally from Lucknow and the couple plans to settle in Mumbai. However, the report further stated that Andleeb will continue working in Hyderabad and would travel for her shows and shoots.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali will make his Bollywood debut with a film produced by Faizuddin and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Ali has been part of several shows over the years, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and reality series Lockupp. His series Libaas is currently earning a lot of appreciation.

On the other hand, Andleeb is a design graduate from Hyderabad and has worked in the fashion industry over the last six years with Manish Malhotra, Amit Agarwal, Shriya Som and others. She has also been a Femina Miss India finalist and excelled in other modelling contests.