Ali Fazal Labelled 'Dumb' For Acting Surprised After Mumbai Hawker Asks To Paytm (WATCH)

Ali Fazal was last seen in the Hollywood film Kandahar, released in theatres on May 26, 2023. The actor recently appeared on Mashable India's show The Bombay Journey.

During the car drive, he stopped at a beach in Mumbai with the host, Siddharth Aalambayan. The duo were also seen stopping at a 'Thela Wala' (Hawker); however, the actor was shocked after learning about the digital payment being used by a street vendor.

However. Ali was trolled by netizens. A user said, "Idiot Ali Fazal gets his first lesson that thelas are run to sell and then most important one aboit digital payment. Ouch someone broke his bubble. Too bad."

Another user commented, "He had habit of eating on production houses. So when he has to spend just 80 even that was paid by his friend." While another user said, "Itna to superstar ko b pata hai he aise q react kar rha hai jaise phele baar suna hai."

Check out the reactions:

On the work front, Ali is all set to make a cameo appearance in Fukrey 3. It is the third installment in the Fukrey franchise, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to be released on September 28, 2023.

Next, the actor will star in the spy thriller film Khufiya, which also stars Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is scheduled to be released on October 5, 2023, on Netflix. It is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

