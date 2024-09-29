 Alanaati Ramchandrudu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Characters & Where To Watch
Alanaati Ramchandrudu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Characters & Where To Watch

The Telugu language film is directed and written by Chilukuri Akash Reddy

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Alanaati Ramchandrudu OTT Release Date | Trailer

Alanaati Ramchandrudu is a romantic film starring Krishna Vamsi and Mokksha in the lead roles. It was released on August 2, 2024, and is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Alanaati Ramachandrudu?

The Telugu film, directed and written by Chilukuri Akash Reddy, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film's plot centers around a young man named Siddhu who struggles with public speaking and social interactions. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with Dharani, whom he has known since childhood.

Despite their contrasting personalities, Siddhu admires Dharani's vibrant nature, but, due to his introverted nature, Siddhu finds it difficult to express his feelings for her. However, when he finally confesses his feelings, their lives take an intense turn. To find out what happens next, you'll have to watch the film.

Cast and production of Alanaati Ramchandrudu

The cast of the film includes Krishna Vamsi as Siddhu, Mokksha as Dharani, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Vasu Inturi, Chaitanya Garikapati, Pramodini, Snehamadhuri Sharma and Divya Sree Gurugubelli, among others.

It is produced by Hymavathi Jadapolu and Sreeram Jadapolu under the banner of Hyniva Creations LLP. Prem Sagar has done the Cinematography, and JC Srikar has done the editing. Sashank Tirupati has composed the music.

