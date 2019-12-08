'Akshay was the first person to know that I was in love with Saif': Kareena

Good Newwz co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar recently attended the HT Leadership Summit in 2019, and the conversation was a fun-filled one. The two also shook a leg to the Good Newwz track ‘Sauda Khara Khara’! But it turned particularly interesting when Kareena spilled the beans on how Akshay was the first one to know about Kareena’s love story with Saif Ali Khan!

We all know that Kareena, Saif and Akshay worked together in Tashan. It was during the shoot of Tashan that cupid struck Saif and Kareena. “Yes, everything started back then only,” said Akshay, referring to Kareena and Saif’s relationship. “Actually, that’s the truth. Akshay was the first person to know that I was in love with Saif. He did a good job of keeping the secret. He is a good friend,” added Kareena. Akshay laughed and added, “It was because Saif’s room was next to my room.”

Well, that’s what good friends are for! They protect your biggest secrets.

Good Newwz, also starring Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around two couples trying to obtain parenthood through surrogacy while a major goof-up takes place. Directed by Raj Mehta, it is slated to release on 27th December 2019.