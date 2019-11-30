Don’t be salty, Saif! Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils the first teaser of her talk show 'What Women Want'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, last year, donned the hat of a radio jockey with much ease. The actress started her own radio chat show called 'What Women Want' which got renewed for the second season.

Giving a glimpse of what we have in store in the second season, the teaser showcases Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying some fun conversations on life, societal reservations, ups and downs in their lives among others. The teaser includes Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Rhea Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol and many more.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next starring in Angrezi Medium, Good Newwz, Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.