Akshay Kumar Postpones OMG 2 Trailer Launch After Nitin Desai's Death: 'Unbelievable Sad'

Ace Bollywood art director and production designer Nitin Desai passed away on August 2, Wednesday, after he died by suicide in the wee hours. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across the film industry and celebs mourned his loss while thanking him for his contribution to Indian cinema.

And now, as a mark of respect for the late art director, Akshay Kumar announced that his team has decided to postpone the launch of the trailer of his upcoming film 'OMG 2'.

The trailer of 'OMG 2' was scheduled to release on Wednesday, but it has now been pushed to honour Desai.

OMG 2 trailer launch postponed

Akshay took to his social media handle to announce that the trailer of 'OMG 2' will now be released digitally on Thursday, August 3.

The actor called Desai "a stalwart in production design" and said that the decision to postpone the trailer of 'OMG 2' has been taken as a mark of respect.

"Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti", his tweet read.

Nitin Desai's death

Desai died by suicide on Wednesday, and as per local police, he hung himself to a ceiling fan at his own ND Studios in Karjat, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Desai was reportedly under financial stress and Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi claimed that to be the reason behind his suicide.

While the cops have not recovered a suicide note yet, they have got their hands on an audio recording on his phone. Further investigation to ascertain the reason behind his death is underway.

