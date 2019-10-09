Ajaz Khan to contest from Byculla: 5 times he was controversy's favourite child

Controversy king Ajaz Khan has come out as one of the contenders for the Byculla seat as an independent candidate in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Khan isn’t a new name when it comes to doing acts that are rather more attention seeking than his acting career. However, this time the former Bigg Boss contestant has taken a keen interest in politics, with a frenzy of posts on his social media handles, campaigning for the polls to be held in the coming days.

This news came after Khan posted a series of video accusing All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi of reneging on his promise, to pick him as the party’s candidate in Mumbra-Kalwa, a suburb of Thane city with a majority of Muslim population.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Khan has also accused the AIMIM of running a “smear campaign” against him, and calling him a drug addict.

The question remains, should you be voting for someone who is more than just a name getting tangled in controversies? Here are some that add weight to his already heavy rap sheet.

In July 2019, Ajaz Khan was sent to judicial custody for 14 days for uploading videos promoting communal hatred on a social media platform.

The first one was regarding Tabrez Ansari’s lynching incident in Jharkhand, in which Khan had allegedly asked the members of a particular community to unite and take revenge.

In the second video, the actor was seen mocking the police machinery for lodging an FIR against five youngsters for making an inflammatory video.

In May 2019, Ajaz allegedly thrashed a male model at a fashion show that was held in Vashi last night. The actor faced an FIR back then for the assault.

In October 2018, Ajaz was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai Police from a hotel room in Belapur late on Monday for alleged possession of narcotics – eight tablets of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, which are popular at rave parties.

In November 2016, Khan was arrested by the Malwani police for sending obscene photographs to a 25-year-old model on WhatsApp. He had come across the complainant, a model on a social networking site and the two became friends. The complainant runs a boutique.

In June 2016, the Versova police station had registered an FIR against Khan, after a model had approached the cops to register the complaint against him for sending her obscene photos and messages. The model had alleged that Khan also invited her to a hotel in Juhu, and sent an obscene photograph to her which she had deleted later from her phone.

Khan has appeared in several movies but came into the limelight after he appeared in Bigg Boss 7, hosted by Salman Khan. He has also appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights with Kapil.