Bigg Boss star Ajaz Khan lands in trouble, yet again

Mumbai: TV reality show Bigg Boss actor Ajaz Khan was arrested on Thursday by the Cyberpolice for sharing objectionable TikTok vide­os and mocking Mumbai police. He will be produced in a court on Friday.

Police said Ajaz had recently posted videos on social media, which had gone viral. After receiving complaints about the videos, Khan was arrested on Thursday.

Cyberpolice said TikTok stars had posted inflammatory videos on the Tabrez Ansari lynching case. In one such video, Khan can be seen mocking Mumbai police, asking them, “Warrant laya kya?”

Mumbai police spokesperson and DCP Manjunath Singhe said, “Ajaz Khan created/uploaded the videos with objectionable content, mainly to promote hate enmity between various groups on grounds of religion and create hatred among the public at large.”

The actor was arrested under IPC sections of promoting enmity between different groups of religion (153 A) and 67 of the IT Act, for transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

It is not the first instance Khan has run arrested. In October 2018, the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested Khan for allegedly possessing banned psychotropic drugs. In 2016, Khan was arrested after a beautician alleged he had sent her obscene pics and lewd messages.