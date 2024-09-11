Ajay Devgn Returns As IRS Officer Amay Patnaik In Raid 2, Film To Release In 2025

Ajay Devgn |

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is ready to return as an IRS officer, Amay Patnaik with his upcoming film Raid 2. The crime thriller will be released on February 21, 2025. Along with Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh and Rajat Kapoor. Set in the backdrop of Delhi and Lucknow, Raid 2 promises another adrenaline-filled ride.

Taking to Instagram, T-Series announced the news with the poster of the film and wrote, "Bringing back the action, intensity, and suspense your way. #Raid2 releasing on 21st February 2025."

After captivating the audiences in 2018 with his film Raid, the makers are back with Raid 2. It is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.



Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in hilarious comedy films.

Raid was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

On the work front, Ajay will be next in Singham Again with Deepika Padukone, directed by Rohit Shetty. Also in Son of Sardaar 2, presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, a Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production. It was directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.