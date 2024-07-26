Ajay Devgn & Tabu's Kisi Roz Song From Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Will Hit Your Emotional Strings

Ajay Devgn and Tabu |

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are all set for the release of their upcoming film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. On Friday (July 26), the makers treated fans with the track Kisi Roz from the film. This song marks the journey of Maithili Thakur as a film playback singer.

The 5-minute song begins with the romantic chemistry of Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar portray young Ajay and Tabu's characters respectively. While, the story shows Ajay thinking about Tabu in jail dealing with his struggles and emotions, and on the other hand Tabu can be seen having an emotional moment while she misses him. The song also has the significant use of silhouette against the backdrop of the river, and scenes of the Holi festival and the soul-touching track will touch your heartstrings as it shows the story of broken love.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey shared the track of the song on X and wrote, "Introducing the immensely gifted Maithili Thakur as a film playback singer. God bless her. #AuronMeinKahanDumTha releasing in cinemas on 2nd August, 2024."

The soundtrack Kisi Roz has been sung by Maithili Thakur, and created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem. The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.

NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill in the pivotal role. It will be released on August 2.