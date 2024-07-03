Tabu Reveals Filmmakers Call Ajay Devgn When She Faces Difficulties With Them: 'With Me He's Completely Unconditional'

Tabu is currently gearing up for the release of Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, alongside Ajay Devgn. Recently, the actress opened up about their on-screen chemistry and friendship.

The actress told India Today that she respects Devgn a lot and that whenever she has issues with a producer or filmmaker, they call him to speak to her on their behalf.

"With me, he is completely unconditional. He is completely indulgent, and he never stops working with me," added Tabu.

Tabu added that Ajay never tries to interfere with her decisions or influence her, as he respects her space.

The actress said she and Ajay have known each other since they were teenagers, as he is her brother's childhood friend. "We kind of grew up together. I don't know him through films. I think that's why the equation is different. I don't have this equation with most of the male co-stars that I've worked with except him. Because I know him from a different time, it’s a different relationship," said the Crew actress.

Tabu further spoke about their relationship and said that nothing has changed except that Ajay is now married and has children.

The actress also shared that Ajay wanted to be a director because he was very passionate about cinema. "He never wanted to be an actor. He used to make these short films. I think the ease and the comfort I have with him is because I've known him much before we both got into acting. That is the basis of our relationship," she concluded.