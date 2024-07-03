 Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha POSTPONED Indefinitely 3 Days Before Release
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAjay Devgn, Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha POSTPONED Indefinitely 3 Days Before Release

Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha POSTPONED Indefinitely 3 Days Before Release

Neeraj Pandey's directorial promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' will now not release on July 5. On Tuesday (July 2), the makers shared that they have decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity."

"Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon," a post read on the official Instagram account of the production company.

Ajay re-shared the post on his Instagram story.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer, which started with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn's character, who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (Tabu). However, destiny had different plans.

The video then showed visuals of Ajay sitting in a prison. The trailer also saw Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay romancing the character of younger Tabu (essayed by Saiee Manjrekar). Jimmy Sheirgill is also a part of the film.

Neeraj Pandey's directorial promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

Read Also
Ajay Devgn: Was Worried About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's Box Office Collection But Neeraj Pandey...
article-image

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem. The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh Praises His 'Baby' Deepika Padukone's Performance In Kalki 2898 AD: 'You Are Beyond...

Ranveer Singh Praises His 'Baby' Deepika Padukone's Performance In Kalki 2898 AD: 'You Are Beyond...

Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha POSTPONED Indefinitely 3 Days Before Release

Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha POSTPONED Indefinitely 3 Days Before Release

'Kya Khushkhabri Hai?': Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan Spark Pregnancy Rumours 7 Months After Wedding As...

'Kya Khushkhabri Hai?': Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan Spark Pregnancy Rumours 7 Months After Wedding As...

Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Watches Kalki 2898 AD With Ranveer Singh, In-Laws

Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Watches Kalki 2898 AD With Ranveer Singh, In-Laws

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Housemates Divided Over Shivani’s ‘LICE’ Controversy, Munisha Raises...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Housemates Divided Over Shivani’s ‘LICE’ Controversy, Munisha Raises...