Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Airbrushed & Photoshoped' Pictures Irk Netizens: 'A Bit Insecure' 

Bollywood actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the L'Oreal event at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on Wednesday. On Friday, she treated her followers on Instagram by sharing pictures of herself from the event. Aishwarya looked absolutely stunning in a long black gown, skillfully crafted by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The gown featured an elegant scooped neckline and a flared bottom adorned with delicate white floral embroidery along the borders. Keeping her accessories understated, she chose to adorn herself with a striking pair of earrings, allowing her outfit to take center stage.

However, as the pictures went viral, a section of netizens labelled the 49-year-old insecure for using Photoshop and a lot of airbrushing to edit her pictures. One user wrote, “I wish you wouldn't Photoshop all her pictures like she's beautiful and I understand maybe a bit insecure but everybody's body changes as they age which is totally fine and completely beautiful so many young girls look up to her I wish you would just own it.”

“This is definitely airbrushed on multiple levels. This isn’t her figure or her face anymore. Why don’t ppl embrace gaining weight positively with age? I mean such an educated woman I wouldn’t expect to fall for beauty brushes,” added another.

Aishwarya recently turned heads with her captivating appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. As the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris in India, she graced the runway in a mesmerizing gold shimmering cape gown, accentuated by her newly debuted blonde highlights.

Adding to the glamour of the event, Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Rai Bachchan, who also had the opportunity to pose with renowned model Kendall Jenner.

On the professional front, Aishwarya's most recent on-screen appearance was in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2,' the sequel to the 2022 film. The film benefits from the narration talents of the esteemed actor Kamal Haasan. As for her future projects, Aishwarya has kept details under wraps, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her next venture.

