Aishwarya Arjun-Umapathy Ramaiah Wedding: Here's What We Know About The Big Kollywood Affair

By now, it no longer remains a secret that Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of famous actor and filmmaker Arjun Sarja, is all set to circle the sacred fire with her beloved. Much against everyone's expectations, the marriage is scheduled for a date sooner than anticipated and Kollywood is abuzz with excitement. As soon as the news of the Pattathu Yaanai actress's wedding emerged, the need to know every intimate detail grew stronger, with every passing minute. So, we've learnt everything that you'd want to know too.

The Sarja Family

Aishwarya, a fashion management graduate from the Birmingham City University, England, is all set to marry actor Umapathy Ramaiah, son of noted National Award-winning actor and comedian Thambi Ramaiah. Umapathy made his film debut with the Tamil comedy 'Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay' in 2017. He is also known to be a trained MMA fighter, dancer and choreographer. Both Aishwarya and Umapathy met on the sets of the reality TV show Survivor Tamil, where Umapathy was contesting. The show was being hosted by Sarja, who played Cupid between the two lovebirds. The couple discovered a connection and things escalated further, needless to say.

The Ramaiah Family

With the approval of their respective families, the couple met at the Anjaneyar temple in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu and have decided upon a wedding date. While the date is yet to be confirmed, sources suggest that the couple will tie the knot in February 2024.

Senior Ramaiah has revealed to the media that the wedding date will be disclosed on Umapathy's birthday i.e November 8. Surely, fans and industry friends await the good news with bated breaths.

Read Also Complaint Filed Against Thalapathy Vijay For 'Smoking', Leo Actor Accused Of Promoting Drugs