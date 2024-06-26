'AI Is Dangerous': After Amitabh Bachchan, Kumar Sanu To Get His Personality Rights Protected

Kumar Sanu | Instagram

Several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff have taken legal action to safeguard their rights, recognising the potential misuse of AI that generate and replicate their personas. Following them is singer Kumar Sanu, who is known for his tracks like Chura Ka Dil Mera, Baazigar O Baazigar, and many more. The singer does not want people to use his voice for the wrong reasons and thus is ready to get his rights protected.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he revealed, “I recently went to the United States to perform in a string of concerts. My next move is going to be approaching the court and taking an order like this. Technology today is dominated by AI. Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye, I don’t think this will be correct. One has to protect themselves by way of such methods. AI is dangerous.”

Kumar Sanu was also questioned about old tracks being recreated, to which he said that it does not mean the music isn’t that good.

He stated, “I don’t know why producers and directors aren’t able to understand... they ignore melody, use saste lyrics, public pe zabardasti thop rahe hain. This is not good. Music ka jo criteria tha usko khatam karne pe tule hain. I am okay if they remake old songs, but if the original singer is still capable of singing it again, then use achha koi aur nahi gaa paayega. yeh kyun nahi samajh paa rahe hain log?”

Kumar Sanu has contributed significantly to Indian cinema. He is known for his best track from the '90s and has worked with notable composers. The singer also won the Guinness World Record for recording 28 songs in a day. He has won several awards and is recognised for his soulful voice and music in the Hindi film industry.