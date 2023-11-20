‘Ahmedabad Crowd Was Rubbish’: Neerja Film Producer Strongly Reacts After India’s Loss At World Cup Final |

Fashion photographer and Bollywood producer Atul Kasbekar strongly reacted after India lost against Australia in the World Cup final held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. He took to X, formerly Twitter, and pressed for stadiums to have proper fans. He even went on to say that one needs to choose venues wisely, citing how India had won the cup when the match was held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2011.

Atul wrote, “Last word. The Ahmedabad crowd was rubbish. Need proper fans inside a stadium instead of fly-by-night pretenders. Like the amazing people at Wankhede. Proper fans Cheered the team on especially Shami post the dropped catch. Chanted his name non-stop. Boosted him and the team. Energised them. Lifted them when the Kiwis were looking ominous. Shami got 7 eventually. Last time out in Mumbai for a WC final, we won. Choose ur venues wisely.”

"Thought I’d wake up shattered. Oddly enough, didn’t Team India gave us some of the best cricket we’ve seen in ODIs ever. Didn’t happen last game. But massively proud of the men in blue. Thank u for giving it your all lads. There’ll be other days," he added.

For those unversed, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. While chasing 241, India started well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win. Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century, while Virat Kohli was awarded Man of the Tournament for 765 runs, including three centuries.

The stadium was jampacked with Indians dressed in Team India’s blue jersey. The stadium also treated spectators to live performances by music composer Pritam, and singers Jonita Gandhi, Aditya Gadhvi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi.

Meanwhile, Atul Kasbekar has donned the producer's hat for the 2016 film Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor and Jim Sarbh. He also bankrolled the Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sullu and the 2022 film Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

