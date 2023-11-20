PHOTOS: Heartbroken Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone Return To Mumbai After India’s Loss In World Cup Final 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
Bollywood celebs who had thronged the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad returned heartbroken to Mumbai after India lost the World Cup final match to Australia on Sunday.
Evergreen singer Asha Bhosle who attended the match with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle was seen at Mumbai's private airport.
Shah Rukh Khan who went for the final match with his entire family also returned to the bay. He wrote on X, "It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two."
SRK's son Aryan Khan looked visibly sad as he was photographed with Pooja Dadlani.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and The Archies debutant Suhana Khan was seen with Shanaya Kapoor.
Deepika Padukone who watched the match with her family as well was seen returning to Mumbai.
Deepika was accompanied by her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone as well as her sister Anisha.
Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh was also seen at the airport. He wrote on Instagram, "We are all gutted, but let's applaud our boys for giving it their all."
Photos by Varinder Chawla
