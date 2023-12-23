 Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff Part Ways After 11 Years Of Relationship: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAhan Shetty, Tania Shroff Part Ways After 11 Years Of Relationship: Report

Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff Part Ways After 11 Years Of Relationship: Report

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff are yet to respond to their breakup rumours.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff Part Ways After 11 Years Of Relationship: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Rumours are currently doing the rounds on the internet that Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, who was in a relationship with Tania Shroff, has reportedly decided to part ways, according to the Times Of India. The duo had been dating each other for almost 11 years and were often spotted together on several public occasions.

Ahan and Tania were childhood sweethearts. They even went to the same school. Confirming their split, a close friend close to the couple said, “It’s the end of an eleven-year-old relationship. They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on.” The reason behind their breakup is not yet known.

Read Also
'It's not fair': Ahan Shetty reacts to wedding rumours with girlfriend Tania Shroff
article-image

To note,  Tania is a model, fashion designer and daughter of industrialist Jaidev and Romila Shroff.

Earlier, there were rumours stating that Ahan and Tania will get married. Reacting to the report, the actor told News 18, "I have never tried to hide anything and have been honest about it. If you want your audience to love you when you are performing for them on-screen, you have to be honest to them with your real life as well. The rumours about my marriage don’t bother me. There is no truth to it. There is no wedding. Right now my focus on my career and training for the next few films."

Tania grabbed headlines when she joined the Shetty family and attended Ahan’s debut film, Tadap's special screening.

Read Also
'I love you till the very end': Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff pens heartfelt note...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Manish Malhotra's Embellished Saree & Crystal Jeweled Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Manish Malhotra's Embellished Saree & Crystal Jeweled Blouse

Shehnaaz Gill To Nayanthara: Bollywood Debuts Of 2023

Shehnaaz Gill To Nayanthara: Bollywood Debuts Of 2023

Salaar: Chiranjeevi Congratulates 'Deva' Prabhas For Putting 'Fire' At The Box Office

Salaar: Chiranjeevi Congratulates 'Deva' Prabhas For Putting 'Fire' At The Box Office

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Slams Munawar Faruqui For Making Mannara Chopra Look 'Needy & Desperate'...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Slams Munawar Faruqui For Making Mannara Chopra Look 'Needy & Desperate'...

'Sisterhood Is Missing': Meera Chopra Says Cousins Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Never Helped...

'Sisterhood Is Missing': Meera Chopra Says Cousins Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Never Helped...