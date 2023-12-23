Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff Part Ways After 11 Years Of Relationship: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Rumours are currently doing the rounds on the internet that Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, who was in a relationship with Tania Shroff, has reportedly decided to part ways, according to the Times Of India. The duo had been dating each other for almost 11 years and were often spotted together on several public occasions.

Ahan and Tania were childhood sweethearts. They even went to the same school. Confirming their split, a close friend close to the couple said, “It’s the end of an eleven-year-old relationship. They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on.” The reason behind their breakup is not yet known.

To note, Tania is a model, fashion designer and daughter of industrialist Jaidev and Romila Shroff.

Earlier, there were rumours stating that Ahan and Tania will get married. Reacting to the report, the actor told News 18, "I have never tried to hide anything and have been honest about it. If you want your audience to love you when you are performing for them on-screen, you have to be honest to them with your real life as well. The rumours about my marriage don’t bother me. There is no truth to it. There is no wedding. Right now my focus on my career and training for the next few films."

Tania grabbed headlines when she joined the Shetty family and attended Ahan’s debut film, Tadap's special screening.