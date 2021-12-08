'I love you till the very end': Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff pens heartfelt note alongside BTS pics from 'Tadap'

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who recently made his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap' opposite Tara Sutaria has also been in the news for his relationship with girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Tania, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Ahan alongside some behind the scenes pictures from ‘Tadap’ sets.

She wrote, “No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change.”

Ahan commented on the post with “I love you,” while Suniel, along with daughter Athiya and her cricketer boyfriend simply put a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Tania is an outsider, and not related to the Shroffs. The diva who has an Indian British heritage is an Instagram influencer.

Suniel Shetty is apparently aware of Ahan's long term relationship with Tania. Speaking to Filmfare in 2019, Suniel said, “I know his girlfriend. He is a boy. He will have girlfriends. I have told him to respect that girl. Maybe she will be your girlfriend for some time. That is your internal thing but don’t ever talk about it. She has another beautiful side to her life. She is someone’s daughter. Respect every woman you have in your life like she is the only woman in your life. Otherwise aisi haai lagti hai aapko ki aap bacha nahin paaoge khud ko (if a girl curses you, nothing in the world can save you). So whoever it is, respect that girl.”

On the work front, Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' is directed by Milind Luthria and is a remake of the 2018 Telugu action-drama blockbuster, 'RX 100'.

