'It's not fair': Ahan Shetty reacts to wedding rumours with girlfriend Tania Shroff

Actor Ahan Shetty recently opened up about wedding rumours with girlfriend Tania Shroff.

A couple of days back, several media reports suggested that Ahan is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Tania. However, the actor's spokesperson and father Suniel Shetty had rubbished the claims.

Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ahan said that right now his focus is on his work, and he is working towards his second film.

The 'Tadap' actor said that when he will feel like he has to say something about his personal life, he will not hide it.

When asked if the rumours bothered him, Ahan said that it did not. He said taht he has been 'very honest'. "Having said that, sometimes, it’s not fair that such articles come out, but you can’t really control that."

The actor further added that the speculative news items never affect his equation with Tania. He said they both understand each other and if a third person says something that affects them, then they’ve to question the relationship, which they never have.

Meanwhile, Tania and Ahan have been openly indulging in PDA on social media. Tania was also present to see her man mark his Bollywood debut.

Ahan made his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap' which also stars Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

The film, presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, was released on December 3.

According to media reports, Ahan has come on board for 'Aashiqui 3'.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:10 PM IST