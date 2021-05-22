'Ahaan' director Nikhil Pherwani talks his movie, and the need for inclusive initiatives with differently-abled people

It is not every day that we have a movie talking about the differently-abled, it is rare to have a protagonist as a man with Down Syndrome, and it is almost never that you have an actor with the same condition playing the part; especially in Hindi cinema. Nikhil Pherwani’s feature-length directorial debut, Ahaan, starring Arif Zakaria, Niharika Singh, Plabita Borthakur, Rajit Kapur, does just that. The movie is an ode to the friendship between a young man with Down Syndrome in contact with a self-indulgent man suffering from OCD, and the director, instead of going for an A-list actor, has cast Abuli Mamaji, a person with Down syndrome to play the titular role. The movie is now streaming on Netflix. We caught up with the director to discuss his audacious first step into the world of Hindi cinema. Excerpts:

Tell us about your journey with Ahaan.

I have seen that people with some condition are treated as if they are less than human. It always bothered me and I wanted to deal with it in my own way. The perception is very narrow and I basically wanted to make something that was more like a defense system for them. In fact, when I was doing my research with parents and their special children, I came across such wonderful people. It was a revelation in itself. They have a unique zest for life and that is what keeps them going. It is a very every-day story; I didn’t want it to be a typical sob story. He is easy to connect with and we have shown how he is making a difference in the lives of others as well.