'Kahaani' actor Tota Roy Chowdhury reveals how he has been flooded with offers owing to his OTT releases

You don’t have to be stationed in Mumbai to land a good role now, isn’t it?

We don’t belong to one industry. We belong to the film fraternity as a whole in this country. Every actor from every corner of the country can aspire to make a mark and legitimately so, do it now! People are now open to working with all kinds of actors from anywhere in the country. That is the reason I am getting such good work today. My manager lives in Mumbai and he keeps telling me to shift base to there. But I keep telling him don’t look at my pin code, look at my performance. That is what should matter the most. Also, we bring in a different kind of energy on the sets. Every city has a different kind of stimulus because of the way they are. So, when actors from different backgrounds come together for a project, they create a unique synergy. That is what makes them so interesting. Of course, Mumbai is the melting pot in India and the mecca of films. But when ingredients in that pot are stirred together you can have such a wonderful stew. Diversity is our strength as a culture.

You are also largely into fitness. How important is fitness for any actor?

There is a saying in Bangla that goes deho pot, shone not, shokoli haray, which means if you lose your fitness you lose your skill. If you let go of your fitness and your body, an actor loses everything. You need to be fit to act. By fitness I mean the ability to withstand 12-14 hours of daily rigours and perform under stress and have flexibility. If there is no fitness you simply don’t have that reflex. Films are a visual medium and at times you do need to look a certain way. You don’t need to have a six pack. But even if you are playing a guy who is overweight, the actor needs to move well, he has to react fast. Or be in tandem with other actors. At the end of 12 hours if my body does not have the fitness to face the camera nobody will care anymore. At the end of the day no one bothers whether you are shooting a scene after 18 hours of shoot. They just want to see the performance. There is no ticker going down below the screen that will ask the audience to excuse an actor for bad acting in a particular scene because he has been constantly shooting for 18 hours. Nobody will bother! Even theatre actors need to have that kind of dexterity and fitness to move around. For me fitness is not about how I look. It is also about how I move, how I speak and my overall performance.