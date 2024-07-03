Agent OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akhil Akkineni & Mammootty's Film

Agent OTT Release Date | Trailer

Agent is an action film starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the lead roles. The film was released on April 28, 2024 in theatres and received mixed response from audiences and critics. It is expected to release on OTT in July, 2024.

When and where to watch Agent?

According to reports, the Telugu spy thriller is set to release online in July and it will be available on Sony LIV.

Plot

The story of the film is based on a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent named Mahadev who desperately tries to kill two terrorists, who work for the a terror organisation named The Syndicate. Mahadev learns about Ramakrishna, who aspires to become an RAW agent. The RAW agent sees Ramakrishna's potential and dedication and assigns him on a confidential mission where Ramakrishna or Ricky must capture Dharma. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Agent

The film's cast includes Akhil Akkineni as Ramakrishna, Mammootty as RAW chief Major Mahadevan alias, Denzil Smith as Abhijeet Mehta, Vikramjeet Virk as Deva, Dino Morea as Dharma alias, Sakshi Vaidya as Vidya, Anish Kuruvilla as Ramesh, Sampath Raj as Jitendra Reddy, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma and Urvashi Rautela has a special appearance in the film.

It is directed and written by Surender Reddy. Rambrahmam Sunkara has produced the film with Anil Sunkara under Surender 2 Cinema and AK Entertainment.