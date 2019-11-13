After 'Housefull 4', Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar for 'Bachchan Pandey'

While Kriti is the latest entry, Akshay's first look from the feature was already out in late July in which he was seen donning a black lungi with a golden border. Moreover, adding to his tough look, the actor put on think chunk of gold chains with a nunchak in his hand and forehead smeared with vibhuti and red tilak.

The film is set to lock horns with Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

With this, Kriti has added another to her long list of projects including the upcoming release 'Panipat' and 'Mimi', shooting for which commenced recently.

The 'Heropanti' actor has had a year marked with releases with three of her films hitting big screens this year - 'Luka Chuppi', 'Arjun Patiala' and 'Housefull 4'.