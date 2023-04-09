After Game Changer, Ram Charan to team up with AR Rahman for his next? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan and AR Rahman | Photo File

Ram Charan, the famous Telugu actor, is all set to star in Buchi Babu's next directorial venture, Game Changer. As per recent reports, music maestro AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the film, which is tentatively called RC16.

This marks the first collaboration between the two talented artists, and fans can't wait to see what they come up with.

Will soon finish filming Game Changer

The RRR actor has been on a roll lately, with his recent film RRR receiving global recognition and appreciation. His upcoming project, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, is in its final stages of completion. Once he wraps up this project, Ram Charan will start shooting for Buchi Babu's village-based film, which promises to be an out-and-out entertainer.

The announcement of AR Rahman coming on board for RC16 has further added to the excitement surrounding the film. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest that this will be the maestro's first foray into the masala cinema space.

Buchi Babu's excitement for the project

Buchi Babu had previously expressed his excitement about the film, which he referred to as "Ram Charan Revolts" in a tweet. The director has promised an entertaining film, and with the addition of AR Rahman's music, the expectations are even higher.

Ram Charan's popularity has been soaring, and with exciting projects in the pipeline, his fans can't wait to see what the actor has in store for them.