Upasana Kamineni: Ram Charan's wife hosts baby shower, wearing white lace dress worth ₹1 lakh, see most expensive outfits worn, till date: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
Entrepreneur/philanthropist and Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni hosted her baby shower In Dubai, wearing a stylish white lace dress that costed a whopping ₹1 lakh. Check out some of her most exquisite fashion purchases till date
This green dress worn to celebrate ten years of marital bliss with hubby Ram Charan, costs a crazy ₹2.60 lakhs
This sporty cotton red dress worn during a beach affair with family and friends, costs ₹1.74 lakhs
The cherry blossom printed Louis Vuitton shirt is for ₹2 lakhs
The Dolce and Gabbana striped dress worn during Christmas 2022, costs a stupendous ₹2.5 lakhs
Upasana and Ram have been married for more than a decade now. The couple are expecting their first child
Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on March 27 and Upasana hosted a huge party for him, wearing this cobalt blue dress that beautifully flaunted her baby bump
