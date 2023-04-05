Upasana Kamineni: Ram Charan's wife hosts baby shower, wearing white lace dress worth ₹1 lakh, see most expensive outfits worn, till date: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023

Entrepreneur/philanthropist and Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni hosted her baby shower In Dubai, wearing a stylish white lace dress that costed a whopping ₹1 lakh. Check out some of her most exquisite fashion purchases till date

This green dress worn to celebrate ten years of marital bliss with hubby Ram Charan, costs a crazy ₹2.60 lakhs

This sporty cotton red dress worn during a beach affair with family and friends, costs ₹1.74 lakhs

The cherry blossom printed Louis Vuitton shirt is for ₹2 lakhs

The Dolce and Gabbana striped dress worn during Christmas 2022, costs a stupendous ₹2.5 lakhs

Upasana and Ram have been married for more than a decade now. The couple are expecting their first child

Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on March 27 and Upasana hosted a huge party for him, wearing this cobalt blue dress that beautifully flaunted her baby bump

Thanks For Reading!

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: 10 most-followed south actors on Instagram
Find out More