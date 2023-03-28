Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: 10 most-followed south actors on Instagram

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023

South films are ruling globally and the actors have a massive fan base world wide. Next slides will show who all are 10 most followed south actors so far:

Pushpa star Allu Arjun tops the chart with more than 20 M accounts following him on Instagram

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Telugu romance drama 'Arjun Reddy' steals the second spot with around 18M followers

KGF 2's Yash secures 3rd position with 13 million followers

RRR actor Ram Charam, who entered the industry in 2007, was earlier on 8th spot. Owing to his popularity, he is now ranked 4th with 12 M followers

Sita Raman actor Dulquer Salman also grapped the fourth spot with over 12 M followers, just like Ram Charan

Actor Mahesh Babu ranks fifth with 10M fanbase

Baahubali star Prabhas is sixth on the list with over 9.3 M Instagram followers

MAlayalam superstar Tovino Thomas who was last seen in 'Thallumaala' grabs the seventh spot with 7.3 M followers

Vijay Sethupathi, who is known for his works in Saira Narasimha Reddy and Uppena, secures eighth spot with 6.6 m fans on Instagram

Everyone's beloved RRR actor JR. NTR is on ninth position with 5.9 million followers

Lastly, Rana Naidu star Rana Daggubati manages to gab the 10th spot with 4.9 M IG follows

