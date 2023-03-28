Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: 10 most-followed south actors on Instagram

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
South films are ruling globally and the actors have a massive fan base world wide. Next slides will show who all are 10 most followed south actors so far:
Pushpa star Allu Arjun tops the chart with more than 20 M accounts following him on Instagram
Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Telugu romance drama 'Arjun Reddy' steals the second spot with around 18M followers
KGF 2's Yash secures 3rd position with 13 million followers
RRR actor Ram Charam, who entered the industry in 2007, was earlier on 8th spot. Owing to his popularity, he is now ranked 4th with 12 M followers
Sita Raman actor Dulquer Salman also grapped the fourth spot with over 12 M followers, just like Ram Charan
Actor Mahesh Babu ranks fifth with 10M fanbase
Baahubali star Prabhas is sixth on the list with over 9.3 M Instagram followers
MAlayalam superstar Tovino Thomas who was last seen in 'Thallumaala' grabs the seventh spot with 7.3 M followers
Vijay Sethupathi, who is known for his works in Saira Narasimha Reddy and Uppena, secures eighth spot with 6.6 m fans on Instagram
Everyone's beloved RRR actor JR. NTR is on ninth position with 5.9 million followers
Lastly, Rana Naidu star Rana Daggubati manages to gab the 10th spot with 4.9 M IG follows
Thanks For Reading!