Celebs who were caught kissing in public

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajowski’s kissing video from the streets of Tokyo recently went viral on the internet
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were caught kissing in public during their dinner date in New York
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted kissing each other during a new year bash in Goa
Hrithik Roshan was once seen kissing rumourred girl friend Saba Azad at the airport as he entered his car
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were spotted having a passionate kiss at an award show premises
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always showed off their love by kissing each other in public
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar enjoyed an underwater kiss during their vacation in Maldives
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are often spotted Kissing at New York streets and the Paris Parks
Thanks For Reading!