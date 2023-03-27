Celebs who were caught kissing in public

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajowski’s kissing video from the streets of Tokyo recently went viral on the internet

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were caught kissing in public during their dinner date in New York

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted kissing each other during a new year bash in Goa

Hrithik Roshan was once seen kissing rumourred girl friend Saba Azad at the airport as he entered his car

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were spotted having a passionate kiss at an award show premises

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always showed off their love by kissing each other in public

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar enjoyed an underwater kiss during their vacation in Maldives

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are often spotted Kissing at New York streets and the Paris Parks

