Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: The Untold Saga Of Usha Mehta

Director: Kannan Iyer

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Anand Tiwari, Aditi Sanwal, Alexx O’Neil, Benedict Garrett

Where: Streaming on Amazon Prime

Rating: ***1/2

This film, whose title means- ‘Oh Country My Country,’ delves into the lesser-known yet incredibly significant chapter of India's freedom struggle, revolving around the remarkable courage and determination of Usha Mehta, portrayed with conviction by Sara Ali Khan.

The film intricately weaves together historical events and personal narratives, offering a poignant portrayal of Mehta's pivotal role in the Quit India movement of 1942.

Director Kannan Iyer's painstaking care for detail is evident in every frame, capturing the tumultuous era of India's fight for independence with authenticity and depth. The narrative unfolds with gripping tension as Mehta, fuelled by her unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom, embarks on the daring mission of establishing Congress Radio, a secret underground radio station to connect Indian political leaders with the public.

Her first words on the radio were: “Yeh hai Congress Radio 42.34 metres par, Hindustan mein kahin se, kahin pe Hindustan mein, har shaam 8.30 baje,” means - This is the Congress Radio on 42.34 meters, every evening at 8.30 pm from somewhere, someplace in India.

Sara Ali Khan delivers a tour de force performance as Usha Mehta, effortlessly embodying the spirit of resilience and defiance that defined her character. Her portrayal is nuanced and compelling, portraying Mehta as a formidable force to be reckoned with yet imbuing her with vulnerability and humanity.

As Kaushik, a fellow Gandhian and Usha's classmate, Abhay Verma delivers an endearing performance, capturing the innocence and sincerity of his character's infatuation with Usha. His portrayal brings a touch of warmth to the narrative, showcasing the genuine emotions of a young man smitten by Usha's resilience and charisma.

Sparsh Shrivastav, portraying the polio-affected Fahad, adds another layer of depth to the film with his compelling performance. Despite facing physical challenges, his portrayal of Fahad is characterized by determination and strength of spirit. Through his nuanced acting, Shrivastav effectively conveys Fahad's struggles and triumphs, eliciting empathy and admiration from the audience.

Together, they form a formidable trio alongside Sara Ali Khan, each contributing to the richness and authenticity of the film's narrative with their memorable performances.

While Sara shines as the indomitable Usha Mehta, Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of Ram Manohar Lohia falls short of expectations. Despite his undeniable talent, Hashmi's performance in the supporting role feels perfunctory and lacks the depth required to do justice to Lohia's legacy. However, this minor shortcoming does little to detract from the film's overall impact.

The film's production values are commendable, with meticulous attention to period detail and cinematography that captures the essence of 1940s India. The soundtrack, featuring stirring patriotic melodies, further enhances the emotional resonance of the narrative, evoking a sense of solidarity and defiance. Unfortunately, the action scenes that depict chaos seem staged and synthetic.

Overall, this film is a compelling cinematic experience that pays homage to the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle.