Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sara Ali Khan's Film

Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan is an upcoming Hindi language historical biographical drama based on the life of Usha Mehta and her struggle for India's freedom.

Ae Watan mere Watan is scheduled to release directly on OTT on March 21, 2024.

Where to watch Ae Watan Mere Watan

The film is directed by Kannan Iyer, who is known for films like Ek Thi Dayan. Ae Watan Mere Watan will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting March 21, 2024. While the makers haven't revealed much details about the movie, it is expected that it will captivate audiences with the lesser-known story.

Plot

The film revolves around the life of a young girl named Usha Mehta, who played a significant role in India's fight for independence. Usha Mehta, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, is a woman who operates a radio channel during British rule and speaks out for all Indians who were being oppressed and tortured by the Britishers.

The narrative revolves around the life of Usha Mehta, a brave woman who played a significant role in the freedom movement. The story also focuses on the time when the British captured her. Ae Watan Mere Watan was inspired by the true-based event that occurred in 1942.

Cast and production

The film's cast stars Sara Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastava, Anand Tiwari, among others. It also features Ed Robinson, Richard Bhakti Klein and Alexx O'Nell in pivotal roles. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, a production house run by Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Karan Johar.

The biopic will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Amalendu Choudary handled the cinematography of the film. The film is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer, and Sangeeth Varghese has edited it.