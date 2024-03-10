Adult Star Sophia Leone Dies At 26; Death Being Investigated As Homicide

Sophia Leone, a popular face in the adult film industry, was found dead at her apartment in the United States earlier this month. As per reports, she was found "unresponsive" at her residence on March 1, and was later, declared dead.

Sophia was aged 26 at the time she breathed her last.

The news of her death was confirmed by her stepfather, Mike Romero, who issued an official statement on behalf of the family on Saturday. "On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia's passing. The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock," the statement read.

Romero added, "On top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for," and shared a GoFundMe page where he sought funds from her supporters to cover her funeral expenses.

Read Also Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Dies By Suicide At 36

"Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her," Romero stated.

An investigation has been launched by the cops and while the suicide angle has been ruled out, her death is being investigated as 'home invasion homicide'.

It is to be noted that Sophia's demise is the fourth death in the adult film industry in the past three months.

Earlier, Kagney Linn Karter was found to have died by suicide at her residence in the US. Emily Willis too had overdosed on certain drugs and had died at the age of 25.

In January, Jesse Jane was found dead in Oklahoma alongside her boyfriend.