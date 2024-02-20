Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Dies By Suicide At 36

Popular adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter died by suicide on Monday at the age of 36. She claimed her life at her residence in the US, and the news of her demise was shared by her friends online.

As per reports, Karter was suffering with mental health issues which led her to take the drastic step and end her life.

An investigation has been launched by the cops and no suicide note has been recovered from her house yet.

As an ode to Karter and to support her mother, her friends have now started an online fundraising campaign. The campaign has been started with the intention to help Karter's mother Tina to bear the expenses for her memorial.

"Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by," a report stated.

Karter's friends also took to their social media to raise awareness about mental health post the actress' death, and also mentioned that any extra amount in the fundraiser will be contributed towards animal rescue support.

"We are fundraising on behalf of Tina, Kagney's mom, for the cost of Kagney's memorial and all financial expectations associated with it," Karter's page on the fundraising website read.

Karter made her debut in the adult film industry in the 2000s. In 2019, she moved out of Los Angeles and decided to rekindle her love for pole dancing at an Ohio studio.

"Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage," her friends mentioned.