24-Yr-Old Peruvian Adult Film Star Thiana Fields Found Dead At Her House Months After She Alleged Sexual Abuse Within Industry

Representative pic | fpj

In a shocking incident that has come to light, a Peruvian adult film star working by the name- Thiana Fields was found dead under mysterious conditions. The body of the 24 year old actor was found at her home in Trujillo on Saturday as per report of La República. The incident was reported several months after she made allegations about sexual abuse in the sex industry.

Condolences pour in

Condolences poured in from Close friends as well as the company that Fields was associated with. Sweet, who was one of Fields’ close friends said, "“I can’t give any more details because I’m saddened by the news.”

“Guys, I will only tell you to pray for her the people who truly appreciated her and not only saw her out of pure morbidity. From where she is, I am sure she is a little angel,” she wrote to her followers.

Fields who boasted 225,000 followers on TikTok at the time of her death was also mourned by Milky Perú, one of the production companies she worked with.

Fields earlier alleged sexual harassment within industry

Eight months before her death, Fields whose real first name was Abigail claimed she suffered “very strong” sexual harassment in the adult film industry. She had elaborated on all the challenged she faced being a woman while working in the adult industry. Fields had said, "At first many thought that by hiring me they could do what they wanted with me, but then I came home, took a bath, and cried. It happened to me many times. It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in s**t."

As per media reports, investigation into the mysterious dead of Fields is still underway and that the Police have not yet revealed the 24-year-old’s cause of death.