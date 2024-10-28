 Adoration OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The upcoming Italian series is directed and written by Stefano Mordini. It is based on Alice Urciuolo's novel of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Adoration OTT Release Date | Trailer

Adoration is a mystery thriller series which is based on Alice Urciuolo's novel of the same name. It stars Alice Lupparelli as Elena and Noemi Megagnini as Vanessa in the lead roles. The film will be released on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Adoration?

The upcoming series is set to release on October 20, 2024. It will be available on Netflix.

Plot

The six-episode series is set in Rome and follows a young girl named Elena who mysteriously disappears one day without a trace. Vanessa learns of Elena's disappearance and reports it to the local police, prompting an investigation. However, the police are unable to locate Elena. Tensions rise when Vanessa discovers that Elena was hiding something from her the day before she vanished. What unfolds next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Adoration

The cast of the series includes Alice Lupparelli as Elena, Beatrice Puccilli as Vera, Noemi Megagnini as Vanessa, Giulio Brizzi as Giorgio, Penelope Raggi as Diana, Tommaso Donadoni as Enrico, Federico Russo as Christian, Alessia Cosmo as Teresa, Federica Bonocore as Melissa, Barbara Chichiarelli as Chiara, and Luigi Bruno as Gianmarco, among others.

It is directed by Stefano Mordini. Donatella Diamanti has written the series with Tommaso Matano, Francesca Tozzi, Gianluca Gloria, Giovanni Galassi, and Tommaso Matano, among others. It is produced by Roberto Sessa under the banner of Picomedia.

