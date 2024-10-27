 The Substance OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Demi Moore's Film Online
The science fiction film is directed and written by Coralie Fargeat

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
The Substance OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Substance is a science fiction film starring Demi Moore in the lead role. It had a world premiere on May 19, 2024 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and later it was released in theatres on September 20, 2024. The film is now set to premiere on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Substance?

The film is set to release digitally on October 31, 2024. It will be available on MUBI. The movie is directed and written by Coralie Fargeat.

Plot

The plot centres on Elizabeth, an aging Hollywood star who uses a mysterious formula called "The Substance" to regain her youth and fame. This procedure creates a rejuvenated clone of her named Sue. Things get complicated when Elizabeth has to alternate with Sue every seven days to maintain control over their shared life. What happens when Sue begins to defy the rules? What choices will Elizabeth make?

Cast and production of The Substance

The cast of the film includes Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, Dennis Quaid as Harvey, Margaret Qualley as Sue, Edward Hamilton Clark as Fred, Oscar Lesage as Troy, Gore Abrams as Oliver, Robin Greer as male nurse, and Phillip Schurer as screaming man, among others.

Tim Bevan has produced the film with Coralie Fargeat, and Eric Fellner. Benjamin Kracun has done the cinematography. The film is edited by Coralie Fargeat, Jerome Eltabet and Valentin Feron. Raffertie has composed the music.

