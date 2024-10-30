 Adnan Sami SLAMS Andrew Tate's 'Stinks Of Curry' Racist Remark On Diljit Dosanjh: 'None Of Audience Were Rapists Like You're Accused'
Andrew Tate recently targeted Diljit Dosanjh, making a racist comment in response to a video of the singer giving a fan his jacket during his concert and wrote, "Bet it stinks of curry." This drew sharp criticism from singer Adnan Sami, who slammed Andrew, writing, "The best part was that none of the audience were ‘rapists’ nor ‘child traffickers' like what you’re accused of & arrested for."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

British-American influencer Andrew Tate, known for his controversial remarks, recently targeted Diljit Dosanjh as he made a racist comment in response to a video of the singer giving a fan his jacket during the ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour—India 2024.

Reacting to the viral video in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Andrew said, "Bet it stinks of curry." Shortly after, he faced brutal criticism from netizens for his remarks, with even some of Tate's fans defending Diljit. This did not go well with singer Adnan Sami as well, who took to his social media handle to slam Andrew.

Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh Thanks Delhi Police For Support Amid Chaos, Mismanagement Claims At Dil-Luminati Tour...
Sharing Andrew's tweet on his Instagram, Adnan wrote, Wrong… it smelled of ‘Love’ & the best part was that none of the audience members were ‘rapists’ nor ‘child traffickers' like what you’re accused of & arrested for, which surely smells of shit!! So stfu!

'Don't Question My Wisdom': Adnan Sami Reacts To Pakistani Netizen For Commenting On His Indian...
Andrew Tate, Brother Detained On Alleged Sexual Violence
Meanwhile, earlier, two British women Andrew of rape and sexual violence, with incidents dating back to 2013. One of the women, identified as Anna, which is not her real name, revealed that she dated Tate in 2013. "He just looked at me and said, ‘I'm debating whether I should rape you or not,'" she told the BBC.

Furthermore, she shared that Andrew would send her disturbing texts about how he enjoyed it. "The more you didn't like it, the more I enjoyed it. I love raping you."

While another woman named Siena shared that she met Tate in 2014. "I was absolutely terrified. I just remember gasping for air... It was rape," she told BBC. She also revealed that Andrew kept raping her even after she regained consciousness.

