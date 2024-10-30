Adnan Sami SLAMS Andrew Tate's 'Stinks Of Curry' Racist Remark On Diljit Dosanjh: 'None Of Audience Were Rapists Like You're Accused'

British-American influencer Andrew Tate, known for his controversial remarks, recently targeted Diljit Dosanjh as he made a racist comment in response to a video of the singer giving a fan his jacket during the ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour—India 2024.

Reacting to the viral video in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Andrew said, "Bet it stinks of curry." Shortly after, he faced brutal criticism from netizens for his remarks, with even some of Tate's fans defending Diljit. This did not go well with singer Adnan Sami as well, who took to his social media handle to slam Andrew.

Take a look:



Sharing Andrew's tweet on his Instagram, Adnan wrote, Wrong… it smelled of ‘Love’ & the best part was that none of the audience members were ‘rapists’ nor ‘child traffickers' like what you’re accused of & arrested for, which surely smells of shit!! So stfu!

Check it out:

Meanwhile, earlier, two British women Andrew of rape and sexual violence, with incidents dating back to 2013. One of the women, identified as Anna, which is not her real name, revealed that she dated Tate in 2013. "He just looked at me and said, ‘I'm debating whether I should rape you or not,'" she told the BBC.

Furthermore, she shared that Andrew would send her disturbing texts about how he enjoyed it. "The more you didn't like it, the more I enjoyed it. I love raping you."

While another woman named Siena shared that she met Tate in 2014. "I was absolutely terrified. I just remember gasping for air... It was rape," she told BBC. She also revealed that Andrew kept raping her even after she regained consciousness.