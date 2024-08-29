'Don't Question My Wisdom': Adnan Sami Reacts To Pakistani Netizen For Commenting On His Indian Citizenship

Singer Adnan Sami has reacted to a social media user who said he took the right decision of acquiring Indian citizenship. For those who are unaware, the singer had acquired Indian citizenship in 2016. Back then, he revealed that people in Pakistan had questioned his intentions and that he moved to India for more money. Ever since he moved to India, he has always expressed his love for the country.

On Thursday (August 29), Adnan took to his official X account and shared a screenshot of a netizen's comment under one of his Instagram posts which he shared on Independence Day.

"Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Independence Day… JAI HIND," he captioned the post which featured his photo with the tricolour in the background. Reacting to the post, the user wrote, "Sahi time pe nikal gae ustaad (from Pakistan), humare L lag gae hai yahn pe."

Sharing the screenshot on X, the singer wrote, "Don’t question my wisdom next time!!😄 #karma."

Soon after he shared the post, Indians said they are fortunate to have him in the country.

A user commented, "Never buddy.. you escaped a potential dooms day and India owns you." Another wrote, "Us Indians are fortunate to have you amongst us."

"How did u get Indian citizenship. Hope one day u will discuss. Tarek Fateh sahab could not get in his lifetime we still miss that man," wrote another user.

Adnan on getting Indian citizenship

In one of his earlier interviews, the 'Lift Kara De' singer had admitted that his relocation was a big deal because of the political scenario between India and Pakistan. However, he had clarified that he has nothing to do with the politics as he is a musician.

He had also revealed that it had taken him 18 years to get Indian citizenship. Adnan was also stateless for a year and a half when he had given up his original citizenship and he was rejected twice for Indian citizenship.