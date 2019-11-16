Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday Special: An ode to the unconventional hero of our time

Aditya Roy Kapur has proved his mettle in cinema with various impressive roles in many Bollywood films. Being one of the most famous producer Sidharth Roy Kapur's brother, nepotism never worked for him as he made his own way in the industry through time and hard work.
The actor who turns 34 today, on Nov 16, started his career as a VJ on music channel Channel V, hosted shows and took diction classes to improve his Hindi accent. It wasn't long when he finally struck a role in London Dreams, and made his Bollywood debut. He stayed a supporting actor for many films until late in his career, but finally got a breakthrough with Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 in 2012 which was a massive hit at the box office.
Even after a hit, life wasn't easy on him as the films he starred in thereafter didn't get an applause by the audience. Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, OK Jaanu, all were a flop at the box office, however, Aditya never boasted about himself being a producer's brother. He stayed down to earth and did movies where his role was sidelined, like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Making his comeback after long with Kalank, he again acted as a supporting character in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank.
Aditya might have given us many flops, but his roles, particularly, in all the movies were unconventional and versatile, which tells us how hard working and talented this actor is.
