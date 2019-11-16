Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday Special: An ode to the unconventional hero of our time

Aditya Roy Kapur has proved his mettle in cinema with various impressive roles in many Bollywood films. Being one of the most famous producer Sidharth Roy Kapur's brother, nepotism never worked for him as he made his own way in the industry through time and hard work.

The actor who turns 34 today, on Nov 16, started his career as a VJ on music channel Channel V, hosted shows and took diction classes to improve his Hindi accent. It wasn't long when he finally struck a role in London Dreams, and made his Bollywood debut. He stayed a supporting actor for many films until late in his career, but finally got a breakthrough with Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 in 2012 which was a massive hit at the box office.