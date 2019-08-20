Aditya Roy Kapur to marry rumoured girlfriend Diva Dhawan in 2020?

Aditya Roy Kapur has always kept his private life out of the lime light and after almost a year of dating rumours with actress and model Diva Dhawan, a tabloid now reported the two are ready to tie the knot next year.

Aditya when asked about dating Diva on Koffee with Karan season 6 said, ‘that he is just friends with her and that the talks about his relationship with her were just completely false stories.’ The two after dating for a while has also seem to have called it off mutually back in March, but it seems like they have gotten back together and are ready to take the next step.

The report in a daily suggest Aditya and Diva are about to get engaged in a few months and will get married early next year. Diva is a supermodel who hails from the USA and has walked for high-end designers like Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and JJ Valaya.

On the work front Aditya was last seen in Kalank co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He is set to collaborate again with Alia in Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Malang alongside Disha Patani.