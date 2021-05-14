Aditya Chopra donates YRF's 50 years celebration budget to Covid-19 aid

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aditya Chopra is giving the entire budget of Yash Raj Films (YRF) 50 years celebration to aid the industry and daily-wage earners, at a time when the country is battling with the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

YRF completed 50 years in 2020, and Chopra had plans to celebrate the milestone event globally. With the second wave of the pandemic shutting down the film industry again, he has decided to give the YRF 50 budget for the cause.

The production powerhouse is also starting a new initiative that will see their foundation provide cooked meals to thousands of frontline workers in Goregaon and also feed people at quarantine centres in Andheri, from the YRF Studios kitchen.