YRF pledges to vaccinate 30,000 registered workers in film industry, awaits Maha CM's approval

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 that has left the country in a grim state, production house Yash Raj Films has taken the charge to vaccinate almost 30,000 registered cine workers and members of the film industry.

YRF has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow the company to purchase 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines and take care of all the expenses related to the immunisation programme for these members of the industry.

YRF has sent a letter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stating, "With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard."

"We have sent a request to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allocate and allow us to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 30,000 registered workers, who are members of the film industry's federation in Mumbai at the earliest," the letter added.

It also mentions that the Yash Chopra Foundation will bear all other costs associated with vaccinating the workers such as raising awareness, transportation of workers and setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunisation programme.

FWICE has also appealed to the CM to provide vaccines for the artists, workers and technicians of the film industry.