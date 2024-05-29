Aditi Rao Hydari's SHOCKING Before & After Photos Spark Plastic Surgery Rumours, Netizens Say 'Money Can Buy Beauty'

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently basking in the success of her recently released series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she portrayed the role of Bibbojaan. However, now, the actress has caught the attention of her fans with her shocking beauty transformation.

The before and after photos of Aditi that are doing the rounds on social media show a noticeable change in her appearance, which has led to rumours that the actress may have undergone plastic surgery.

Check it out:

Several netizens were taken aback by her shocking transformation. A user said, "Just see the nose, And colour of eyes,Face can be slimmed, But structure of nose can never."

While another said, "This ain't due to eating, a whole lot of surgeries and fillers and new age facial reconstruction jobs went into it."

While a plastic surgeon also commented on Aditi's photo and said, "Plastic surgeon here. I still don’t understand why celebrities don’t like to share publically they underwent cosmetic surgery. Normal people literally boast about it. My patients to their friends - dekho maine rhinoplasty karwaayi itne paise deke. Kaisa lag raha hai mera naak?"

Another comment read, "I’m convinced that surgery can make you look a whole different person. Her whole face, every feature she got changed,"

Take a look at the reactions:

On the work front, Aditi made her Bollywood debut with Delhi 6, appearing in a supporting role alongside Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

Later, she starred in several movies, including London, Paris, New York, Murder 3, Wazir, and Padmaavat, among others.